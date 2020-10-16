1,700 new cases, 21 more deaths from coronavirus in Kansas



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,700 since Wednesday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 70,855. The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 859, up 21 since Wednesday.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 61 since Wednesday.

Overall, 518,334 negative tests have been conducted. The KDHE is monitoring 241 clusters.

Several rural northwestern Kansas communities are enduring some of the state’s biggest spikes in cases. The state averaged a record 743 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County reported seven new deaths and 126 new cases. The average 14-day rolling positive case is 7.2%.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

County Confirmed Allen County 81 Anderson County 123 Atchison County 428 Barber County 35 Barton County 626 Bourbon County 246 Brown County 190 Butler County 1,294 Chase County 91 Chautauqua County 24 Cherokee County 602 Cheyenne County 92 Clark County 61 Clay County 64 Cloud County 99 Coffey County 143 Comanche County 18 Cowley County 482 Crawford County 1,326 Decatur County 51 Dickinson County 267 Doniphan County 173 Douglas County 2,554 Edwards County 60 Elk County 13 Ellis County 1,273 Ellsworth County 142 Finney County 2,342 Ford County 3,240 Franklin County 482 Geary County 512 Gove County 80 Graham County 46 Grant County 339 Gray County 163 Greeley County 25 Greenwood County 65 Hamilton County 56 Harper County 129 Harvey County 481 Haskell County 155 Hodgeman County 31 Jackson County 286 Jefferson County 248 Jewell County 21 Johnson County 13,410 Kearny County 131 Kingman County 119 Kiowa County 46 Labette County 330 Lane County 18 Leavenworth County 2,487 Lincoln County 17 Linn County 103 Logan County 61 Lyon County 1,121 Marion County 131 Marshall County 62 McPherson County 311 Meade County 155 Miami County 495 Mitchell County 56 Montgomery County 609 Morris County 52 Morton County 34 Nemaha County 242 Neosho County 206 Ness County 120 Norton County 198 Osage County 145 Osborne County 22 Ottawa County 104 Pawnee County 411 Phillips County 152 Pottawatomie County 347 Pratt County 98 Rawlins County 89 Reno County 1,636 Republic County 68 Rice County 112 Riley County 1591 Rooks County 131 Rush County 94 Russell County 139 Saline County 909 Scott County 149 Sedgwick County 10,577 Seward County 1,783 Shawnee County 3,235 Sheridan County 111 Sherman County 128 Smith County 19 Stafford County 69 Stanton County 80 Stevens County 182 Sumner County 242 Thomas County 213 Trego County 51 Wabaunsee County 78 Wallace County 26 Washington County 28 Wichita County 20 Wilson County 100 Woodson County 26 Wyandotte County 7,917

County list updated: Oct 15, 2020

