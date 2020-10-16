1,700 new cases, 21 more deaths from coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,700 since Wednesday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 70,855. The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 859, up 21 since Wednesday.
Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 61 since Wednesday.
Overall, 518,334 negative tests have been conducted. The KDHE is monitoring 241 clusters.
Several rural northwestern Kansas communities are enduring some of the state’s biggest spikes in cases. The state averaged a record 743 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.
On Thursday, Sedgwick County reported seven new deaths and 126 new cases. The average 14-day rolling positive case is 7.2%.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|81
|Anderson County
|123
|Atchison County
|428
|Barber County
|35
|Barton County
|626
|Bourbon County
|246
|Brown County
|190
|Butler County
|1,294
|Chase County
|91
|Chautauqua County
|24
|Cherokee County
|602
|Cheyenne County
|92
|Clark County
|61
|Clay County
|64
|Cloud County
|99
|Coffey County
|143
|Comanche County
|18
|Cowley County
|482
|Crawford County
|1,326
|Decatur County
|51
|Dickinson County
|267
|Doniphan County
|173
|Douglas County
|2,554
|Edwards County
|60
|Elk County
|13
|Ellis County
|1,273
|Ellsworth County
|142
|Finney County
|2,342
|Ford County
|3,240
|Franklin County
|482
|Geary County
|512
|Gove County
|80
|Graham County
|46
|Grant County
|339
|Gray County
|163
|Greeley County
|25
|Greenwood County
|65
|Hamilton County
|56
|Harper County
|129
|Harvey County
|481
|Haskell County
|155
|Hodgeman County
|31
|Jackson County
|286
|Jefferson County
|248
|Jewell County
|21
|Johnson County
|13,410
|Kearny County
|131
|Kingman County
|119
|Kiowa County
|46
|Labette County
|330
|Lane County
|18
|Leavenworth County
|2,487
|Lincoln County
|17
|Linn County
|103
|Logan County
|61
|Lyon County
|1,121
|Marion County
|131
|Marshall County
|62
|McPherson County
|311
|Meade County
|155
|Miami County
|495
|Mitchell County
|56
|Montgomery County
|609
|Morris County
|52
|Morton County
|34
|Nemaha County
|242
|Neosho County
|206
|Ness County
|120
|Norton County
|198
|Osage County
|145
|Osborne County
|22
|Ottawa County
|104
|Pawnee County
|411
|Phillips County
|152
|Pottawatomie County
|347
|Pratt County
|98
|Rawlins County
|89
|Reno County
|1,636
|Republic County
|68
|Rice County
|112
|Riley County
|1591
|Rooks County
|131
|Rush County
|94
|Russell County
|139
|Saline County
|909
|Scott County
|149
|Sedgwick County
|10,577
|Seward County
|1,783
|Shawnee County
|3,235
|Sheridan County
|111
|Sherman County
|128
|Smith County
|19
|Stafford County
|69
|Stanton County
|80
|Stevens County
|182
|Sumner County
|242
|Thomas County
|213
|Trego County
|51
|Wabaunsee County
|78
|Wallace County
|26
|Washington County
|28
|Wichita County
|20
|Wilson County
|100
|Woodson County
|26
|Wyandotte County
|7,917
County list updated: Oct 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- County approves CARES Act money for rapid COVID-19 testing lab at WSU
- Authorities: Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to US
- Kansas coach cleared of virus but skips West Virginia game
- 1,700 new cases, 21 more deaths from coronavirus in Kansas
- Hutchinson Public Schools going remote next week