1,700 new cases, 21 more deaths from coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,700 since Wednesday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 70,855. The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 859, up 21 since Wednesday.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 61 since Wednesday.

Overall, 518,334 negative tests have been conducted. The KDHE is monitoring 241 clusters.

Several rural northwestern Kansas communities are enduring some of the state’s biggest spikes in cases. The state averaged a record 743 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County reported seven new deaths and 126 new cases. The average 14-day rolling positive case is 7.2%.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County81
Anderson County123
Atchison County428
Barber County35
Barton County626
Bourbon County246
Brown County190
Butler County1,294
Chase County91
Chautauqua County24
Cherokee County602
Cheyenne County92
Clark County61
Clay County64
Cloud County99
Coffey County143
Comanche County18
Cowley County482
Crawford County1,326
Decatur County51
Dickinson County267
Doniphan County173
Douglas County2,554
Edwards County60
Elk County13
Ellis County1,273
Ellsworth County142
Finney County2,342
Ford County3,240
Franklin County482
Geary County512
Gove County80
Graham County46
Grant County339
Gray County163
Greeley County25
Greenwood County65
Hamilton County56
Harper County129
Harvey County481
Haskell County155
Hodgeman County31
Jackson County286
Jefferson County248
Jewell County21
Johnson County13,410
Kearny County131
Kingman County119
Kiowa County46
Labette County330
Lane County18
Leavenworth County2,487
Lincoln County17
Linn County103
Logan County61
Lyon County1,121
Marion County131
Marshall County62
McPherson County311
Meade County155
Miami County495
Mitchell County56
Montgomery County609
Morris County52
Morton County34
Nemaha County242
Neosho County206
Ness County120
Norton County198
Osage County145
Osborne County22
Ottawa County104
Pawnee County411
Phillips County152
Pottawatomie County347
Pratt County98
Rawlins County89
Reno County1,636
Republic County68
Rice County112
Riley County1591
Rooks County131
Rush County94
Russell County139
Saline County909
Scott County149
Sedgwick County10,577
Seward County1,783
Shawnee County3,235
Sheridan County111
Sherman County128
Smith County19
Stafford County69
Stanton County80
Stevens County182
Sumner County242
Thomas County213
Trego County51
Wabaunsee County78
Wallace County26
Washington County28
Wichita County20
Wilson County100
Woodson County26
Wyandotte County7,917

County list updated: Oct 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

