18 Kansas medical experts hold conference to discuss COVID-19 surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm.

At 8 a.m., the University of Kansas Health System will hold the first statewide conference to hear from 18 chief medical officers and infectious diseases doctors to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. That conference will be streamed live above.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on Monday, Jan. 3 that the state had 14,855 new cases, 43 new deaths, and 146 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

As the super-contagious omicron variant rages across the U.S., new COVID-19 cases per day have more than tripled over the past two weeks, reaching a record-shattering average of 480,000.

Deaths have been stable over the past two weeks at an average of about 1,200 per day, well below the all-time high of 3,400 last January.

Public health experts suspect that those numbers, taken together, reflect the vaccine’s continued effectiveness at preventing serious illness, even against omicron, as well as the possibility that the variant does not make most people as sick as earlier versions.