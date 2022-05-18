WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Kansas. So far in May, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that 18 people have died. However, the seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at one.

The KDHE has also linked some previous deaths to COVID-19. Since Friday, the state’s death toll has increased by 82 to 8,802.

In the past five days, 1,910 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state says the seven-day average of coronavirus cases is 354, up from 330 on Friday. Two recent cases tested positive for the BA.2 stealth omicron variant.

The KDHE said 76 people are hospitalized with COVID-19:

  • 66 adults, which is 10 more than Friday
  • 10 children, which is down from 21 on Friday
  • Nine of the adults are in intensive care, compared to five on Friday

More than a thousand Kansans decided to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since Friday:

  • 1,650 Kansans got their first dose
  • 2,020 got their second dose
  • 9,377 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.2% have received at least one dose, while 58.7% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE moved its weekly coronavirus updates from Fridays to Wednesdays starting this week.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,997
Anderson2,138
Atchison4,332
Barber1,046
Barton6,508
Bourbon4,394
Brown2,739
Butler19,128
Chase674
Chautauqua846
Cherokee6,162
Cheyenne653
Clark504
Clay1,987
Cloud2,221
Coffey2,442
Comanche441
Cowley10,217
Crawford11,995
Decatur621
Dickinson4,821
Doniphan2,457
Douglas27,134
Edwards557
Elk571
Ellis7,167
Ellsworth2,016
Finney11,287
Ford10,633
Franklin7,032
Geary9,279
Gove791
Graham575
Grant2,206
Gray1,236
Greeley331
Greenwood1,807
Hamilton464
Harper1,655
Harvey9,645
Haskell964
Hodgeman411
Jackson3,912
Jefferson4,840
Jewell789
Johnson149,591
Kearny1,237
Kingman1,967
Kiowa668
Labette6,637
Lane296
Leavenworth19,684
Lincoln623
Linn2,829
Logan844
Lyon10,144
Marion3,339
Marshall2,564
McPherson7,860
Meade1,221
Miami7,895
Mitchell1,431
Montgomery9,454
Morris1,513
Morton623
Nemaha3,246
Neosho5,173
Ness780
Norton2,153
Osage3,955
Osborne804
Ottawa1,212
Pawnee2,146
Phillips1,359
Pottawatomie5,805
Pratt1,933
Rawlins685
Reno18,653
Republic1,356
Rice2,616
Riley13,740
Rooks1,385
Rush808
Russell1,883
Saline14,183
Scott1,280
Sedgwick145,703
Seward6,916
Shawnee49,021
Sheridan786
Sherman1,514
Smith646
Stafford1,140
Stanton427
Stevens1,465
Sumner5,731
Thomas2,399
Trego756
Wabaunsee1,646
Wallace438
Washington1,409
Wichita493
Wilson2,832
Woodson796
Wyandotte47,484

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated May 18, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated May 12, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control