1st presumptive-positive COVID-19 case identified in Rooks County

Coronavirus in Kansas

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rooks County Health Department is confirming the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Rooks County.

The possible case was identified Sunday with testing sent to LabCorp on March 27. 2020. LabCorp found presumptive-positive results which will be verified by the CDC lab and treated as positive pending confirmation.

“Rooks County has been prepared for positive cases of novel coronavirus and will continue to work with local and state public health partners in addressing the potential spread of the virus,”Rooks County Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Brull said. “It is our main priority to keep Rooks County citizens healthy and safe.”

The case is located in Rooks County and the patient has been notified and has been in home isolation since the illness started, following CDC guidance.

Rooks County Health Department is working with local health care providers, partners and the KDHE to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely. In the meantime, the general public can help. Please adhere to the current “Safer at Home” order and practice social distancing,” Lori Eichman, Rooks County Health Department Administrator said. “Wash your hands and stay home. If you are sick, please contact your primary care provider by phone for information and evaluation.”

If you have recently taken an ocean or riverboat cruise, traveled out of the country or to any of the following states: Louisiana, Colorado, Washington, California, Florida, New York, Illinois or New Jersey, the KDHE as ordered self-quarantine for 14 days following travel.

If you develop fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, continue to stay home and call your healthcare provider.

For more information about COVID-19, visit KDHE and CDC websites at
www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

