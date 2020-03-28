Shawnee County confirms 1st coronavirus death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said on Saturday that a Shawnee County woman died from the coronavirus.

The department said the woman was 70-years-old and was first admitted to Stormont Vail Hospital on March 23rd.

This is the first death caused by the coronavirus in Shawnee County.

Health officials said they are investigating the woman’s close contacts and working to quarantine anyone she may have been in contact with.

