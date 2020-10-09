2 more COVID-19 clusters identified in retirement homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has partnered with Cheney Golden Age Home and Sunflower Meadows to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters.

At Golden Age, seven cases among four staff and three residents have been identified.

“The health and wellness of our residents and the caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” said Teresa Achilles, Administrator. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from KDHE, CMS, and CDC along with Sedgwick County public health officials. We are following all recommendations from them to ensure the elders living with us receive the very best care.”

At Sunflower Meadows, there are three cases among staff and six residents. All residents have been tested, and staff is tested weekly.

“The health, safety and well-being of our residents and staff is always our top priority. As always, we are continuing to keep informed of best practices and information from KDHE, CMS and the SCHD requirements and recommended practices to date,” said Sonya Hamilton, Operator.

“Given their group nature and resident population of older adults served, often with underlying chronic medical conditions, nursing home populations are at high risk of being affected by respiratory pathogens like COVID-19,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department Director.

