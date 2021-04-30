Click here for coronavirus updates

200 athletes told to quarantine at Kansas City area school

Coronavirus in Kansas

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area high school athletic director is pleading with families to take pandemic safety protocols seriously after instructing about 200 students to quarantine this week.

The Kansas City Star reports that Shawnee Mission School High School Athletic Director John Johnson said in a message to parents and athletes that “there are more students with positive tests, and that is causing an extreme domino effect of COVID transmission concerns.”

Health officials in Johnson County, which is the state’s largest, have warned that while the number of new coronavirus cases is down, the drop in testing makes it more difficult to know how widespread transmission of the virus has become.

Johnson County also voted to lift their mask mandate.

