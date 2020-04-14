206 coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County, 83 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said there are 206 coronavirus cases in the county as of noon Tuesday. So far, there have been 83 recoveries and three deaths.

As of noon April 13, KDHE reports that more than 1,400 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.

The department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19.

There are five clusters of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County– three churches, one business, and at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.

Prevention Measures

Stay home

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less

Face Mask Guidance

KDHE notes that homemade masks may be another tool along with the above prevention measures to keep people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Use this acronym when considering safe homemade mask use: Multi -layered, tightly-woven 100% Cotton. Use a thread count of 180 or higher. Don’t buy surgical or N95 masks. Avoid your face and remove it from behind. Never touch the front of the mask, and always remove it from behind your head. Scrap it if it’s damaged, soiled, or doesn’t fit. Make sure it’s breathable and fits snug. Don’t use it while it’s damp, wet, or dirty. Keep the mask and your hands clean. Wash your hands before you put the mask on/after you take it off. Wash or dispose the mask after every use.



If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, there is a list of ongoing needs at our website, www.sedgwickcounty.org.

LATEST STORIES: