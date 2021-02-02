22 Dillons Pharmacies across Kansas including 10 Wichita locations to give COVID-19 vaccines in limited doses starting Feb. 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kroger, the parent company of Dillons stores, announced Tuesday that they have been selected to participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan announced February 2, 2021.
This new plan will place incremental vaccine allocations into the hands of Kroger Health’s skilled pharmacists to administer across the following states: AZ, CO, GA, IN, KS, OH, and UT. This includes select Dillons Pharmacies in Kansas with very limited doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Kroger said this new component of the federal vaccination plan from the Biden administration will assist in speeding up the much-needed vaccine to local communities.
According to Kroger, 22 Dillons Pharmacy locations have been selected to received very limited doses per location each week, beginning on February 11, 2021. Dillons Pharmacy has been asked to expand our capabilities in scheduling appointments and new locations as supply grows. Additional details to follow as soon as they are available.
- Wichita
- 8828 W. 13th St. (13th and Tyler)
- 7707 E. Central (Central and Rock)
- 4747 S. Broadway (47th and Broadway)
- 3932 W. 13th St. (13th and West)
- 10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize)
- 3211 S. Seneca (32nd and Seneca)
- 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct. (21st and Rock)
- 10515 W. Central (Central and Maize)
- 1910 W. 21st Street North (21st and Amidon)
- 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor)
- Topeka
- 6829 SW 29th St (29th and Urish)
- 800 N.W. 25th (North Topeka)
- 2010 S.E. 29th (29th and California)
- Lawrence
- 4701 West 6th (6th and Wakarusa)
- 1015 W. 23rd (23rd and Naismith)
- Hutchinson
- 206 W. 5th St. (5th and Adams)
- 3200 Plaza East Dr. (30th Street Dillons)
- Salina
- 2350 Planet Ave. (Planet Ave Dillons)
- 1235 E. Cloud Street (Cloud & Ohio)
- Derby
- 1624 N. Rock Road (Derby Dillons Marketplace)
- Andover
- 225 East Cloud (Andover Dillons Marketplace)
- Manhattan
- 1101 Westloop Place (Westloop Dillons)
Dillons pharmacies stated they expect to have the vaccine in hand on February 11, 2021, and will begin allowing appointments via the online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.
These vaccines will be administered following the specific phased guidelines active in each county at the time of release as determined by each local health department.
Click here or here for the most current guidelines.
If appointments are made by individuals outside the local county guidance, Dillons Pharmacies said they are required to cancel the appointment and turn away individuals who show up and do not meet the criteria.