22 Dillons Pharmacies across Kansas including 10 Wichita locations to give COVID-19 vaccines in limited doses starting Feb. 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kroger, the parent company of Dillons stores, announced Tuesday that they have been selected to participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan announced February 2, 2021.

This new plan will place incremental vaccine allocations into the hands of Kroger Health’s skilled pharmacists to administer across the following states: AZ, CO, GA, IN, KS, OH, and UT. This includes select Dillons Pharmacies in Kansas with very limited doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Kroger said this new component of the federal vaccination plan from the Biden administration will assist in speeding up the much-needed vaccine to local communities.

According to Kroger, 22 Dillons Pharmacy locations have been selected to received very limited doses per location each week, beginning on February 11, 2021. Dillons Pharmacy has been asked to expand our capabilities in scheduling appointments and new locations as supply grows. Additional details to follow as soon as they are available.

Wichita 8828 W. 13th St. (13 th and Tyler) 7707 E. Central (Central and Rock) 4747 S. Broadway (47 th and Broadway) 3932 W. 13th St. (13 th and West) 10222 W. 21st (21 st and Maize) 3211 S. Seneca (32 nd and Seneca) 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct. (21 st and Rock) 10515 W. Central (Central and Maize) 1910 W. 21st Street North (21 st and Amidon) 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor)

Topeka 6829 SW 29th St (29 th and Urish) 800 N.W. 25 th (North Topeka) 2010 S.E. 29 th (29 th and California)

Lawrence 4701 West 6 th (6 th and Wakarusa) 1015 W. 23 rd (23 rd and Naismith)

Hutchinson 206 W. 5th St. (5 th and Adams) 3200 Plaza East Dr. (30 th Street Dillons)

Salina 2350 Planet Ave. (Planet Ave Dillons) 1235 E. Cloud Street (Cloud & Ohio)

Derby 1624 N. Rock Road (Derby Dillons Marketplace)

Andover 225 East Cloud (Andover Dillons Marketplace)

Manhattan 1101 Westloop Place (Westloop Dillons)



Dillons pharmacies stated they expect to have the vaccine in hand on February 11, 2021, and will begin allowing appointments via the online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.

These vaccines will be administered following the specific phased guidelines active in each county at the time of release as determined by each local health department.

Click here or here for the most current guidelines.

If appointments are made by individuals outside the local county guidance, Dillons Pharmacies said they are required to cancel the appointment and turn away individuals who show up and do not meet the criteria.