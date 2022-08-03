WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Kansans are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 this week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 221 people are currently hospitalized with it. That is 11 more than last week.

205 patients are adults (one fewer than last week)

16 patients are children (12 more than last week)

30 of the patients are in intensive care (up six from last week)

The KDHE said 6,722 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is slightly better than the previous three weeks when the number was in the 7,000s.

The state also is seeing more of the coronavirus variants. Of the Kansans tested for variants recently, 87 have the BA.4/BA.5 variants. Only 11 have the BA.2 variant.

The state shows that the COVID-19 death toll decreased by one to 8,970. When the death toll drops, the KDHE says that is because of a review of death certificates.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Wednesday, health workers have administered 19,339 doses:

3,331 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,887 got a second dose

12,121 got a booster dose