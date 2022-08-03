WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Kansans are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 this week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 221 people are currently hospitalized with it. That is 11 more than last week.

  • 205 patients are adults (one fewer than last week)
  • 16 patients are children (12 more than last week)
  • 30 of the patients are in intensive care (up six from last week)

The KDHE said 6,722 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is slightly better than the previous three weeks when the number was in the 7,000s.

The state also is seeing more of the coronavirus variants. Of the Kansans tested for variants recently, 87 have the BA.4/BA.5 variants. Only 11 have the BA.2 variant.

The state shows that the COVID-19 death toll decreased by one to 8,970. When the death toll drops, the KDHE says that is because of a review of death certificates.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Wednesday, health workers have administered 19,339 doses:

  • 3,331 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,887 got a second dose
  • 12,121 got a booster dose
CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,398
Anderson2,302
Atchison4,614
Barber1,095
Barton6,855
Bourbon4,895
Brown2,904
Butler20,283
Chase720
Chautauqua888
Cherokee6,614
Cheyenne672
Clark525
Clay2,132
Cloud2,366
Coffey2,554
Comanche452
Cowley11,042
Crawford13,122
Decatur638
Dickinson5,187
Doniphan2,597
Douglas30,130
Edwards609
Elk609
Ellis7,558
Ellsworth2,135
Finney12,051
Ford11,288
Franklin7,408
Geary10,064
Gove837
Graham612
Grant2,392
Gray1,262
Greeley360
Greenwood1,903
Hamilton508
Harper1,736
Harvey10,488
Haskell1,003
Hodgeman439
Jackson4,179
Jefferson5,162
Jewell847
Johnson162,843
Kearny1,299
Kingman2,092
Kiowa695
Labette7,057
Lane318
Leavenworth21,417
Lincoln647
Linn3,036
Logan897
Lyon10,685
Marion3,544
Marshall2,670
McPherson8,393
Meade1,256
Miami8,550
Mitchell1,536
Montgomery9,959
Morris1,591
Morton651
Nemaha3,471
Neosho5,523
Ness801
Norton2,199
Osage4,234
Osborne859
Ottawa1,274
Pawnee2,294
Phillips1,448
Pottawatomie6,248
Pratt2,043
Rawlins704
Reno20,153
Republic1,403
Rice2,783
Riley14,674
Rooks1,426
Rush842
Russell1,933
Saline15,212
Scott1,387
Sedgwick155,622
Seward7,350
Shawnee53,677
Sheridan815
Sherman1,602
Smith680
Stafford1,221
Stanton444
Stevens1,649
Sumner6,010
Thomas2,642
Trego812
Wabaunsee1,738
Wallace458
Washington1,466
Wichita551
Wilson3,004
Woodson880
Wyandotte50,439

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 3, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated July 28, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control