276 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 7 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health reports 276 new coronavirus cases in Kansas with 7 new deaths since Tuesday. Hospitalization increased by 5.

There have been 571 hospitalizations total. The statewide death toll is 144. The KDHE reports 36,38 negative tests.

The Kansas Department of Corrections plans to finish testing all the more than 1,700 inmates at the state’s largest prison in Lansing this week. As the test results trickle in, Leavenworth County, where the prison is located, reported a 13.8% increase in cases Monday. Most are tied to the prison, where 551 inmates and 88 staff members are infected. Rebecca Witte, the corrections department spokeswoman, said three inmates have died, four are hospitalized and 469 aren’t showing symptoms.

Atchison County: 12

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Brown County: 1

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 3

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 9

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 50

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 6

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 4

Douglas County: 56

Edwards County: 4

Ellis County: 8

Ellsworth County: 1

Finney County: 532

Ford County: 880

Franklin County: 20

Geary County: 14

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 7

Gray County: 6

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 4

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 9

Haskell County: 8

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 11

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 519

Kearny County: 24

Kiowa County: 2

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 783

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 271

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 25

Meade County: 13

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 19

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Norton County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 15

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 40

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 55

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Scott County: 2

Sedgwick County: 439 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 626

Shawnee County: 136

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 5

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 7

Stevens County: 12

Sumner County: 4

Wabaunsee County: 27

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 6

Wyandotte County: 910

Furnas County, NE: 4

Hitchcock County, NE: 1

Red Willow County, NE: 4

Beaver County, OK: 15

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 48

Texas County, OK: 274

County list updated: May 4, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

