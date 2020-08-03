29 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Chase County Detention Center

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) -The Chase County Health Department announced 29 confirmed cases at the Chase County Detention Center in Cottonwood Falls on its Facebook page Monday.

This includes 27 detainees and two staff members. The detainees at Chase County Detention Center are male between the ages of 21 and 67. Staff members are male over the age of 23.

The Chase County Health Department stated they have been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on next steps and have implemented necessary measures to address the situation.

