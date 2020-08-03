29 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Chase County Detention Center

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) -The Chase County Health Department announced 29 confirmed cases at the Chase County Detention Center in Cottonwood Falls on its Facebook page Monday.

This includes 27 detainees and two staff members. The detainees at Chase County Detention Center are male between the ages of 21 and 67. Staff members are male over the age of 23.

The Chase County Health Department stated they have been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on next steps and have implemented necessary measures to address the situation.

For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories