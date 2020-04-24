294 new cases of the coronavirus in Kansas; 2,777 total cases with 111 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 2,777 total COVID-19 cases with 111 deaths and 457 hospitalizations.

The number of cases is up 294 since Thursday.

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 323 cases. On Thursday, the Sedgwick County coronavirus website reported 316 cases, 144 recoveries, with six deaths.

There have been 20,811 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Atchison County: 8

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 13

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 3

Douglas County: 46

Edwards County: 1

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 107

Ford County: 350

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 1

Gray County: 2

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Haskell County: 6

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 8

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 417

Kearny County: 10

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 21

Leavenworth County: 154

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 126

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 20

Meade County: 1

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 13

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 8

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 16

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 2

Riley County: 40

Rooks County: 4

Saline County: 18

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 323

Seward County: 232

Shawnee County: 9

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 3

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 4

Stevens County: 6

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 6

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 520

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 1

Beaver County, OK: 2

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 59

County list updated: Apr 24, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

