$3.73 billion approved for Kansas Small Businesses

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved 19,915 loans totaling $3.73 billion in federal relief dollars reaching Kansas small businesses Tuesday.
The SBA was awarded a supplemental funding through the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Less than three weeks following passage of the CARES Act, almost $4 billion has been dispersed to Kansas small businesses to keep their lights on, save jobs and keep employees on the payroll,” said Kansas Senator Jerry Moran.
