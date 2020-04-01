3 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda

announced Tuesday that three staff members working at Lansing Correctional Facility

have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff includes a male over the age of 20 and two females over the age of 40. KDOC stated in

order to protect the identity of the staff, no other information will be released.



KDOC said they have been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of

Health and Environment to address these circumstances and implementing all necessary steps.

LATEST POSTS: