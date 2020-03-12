3 new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, total cases now 4 in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Johnson County County Department of Health & Environment announced three new cases of presumptive- COVID-19. It now brings the total to four cases in Johnson County.

The possible cases were identified with testing sent to KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories. KHEL, which is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform COVID-19 testing, found presumptive-positive results. These results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as a positive unless determined otherwise.

Johnson County Department of Health & Environment Interim Director Mary Beverly said the cases are in three men.

All the men attended the same conference in Florida and developed symptoms when they returned home.

“The three cases are not related to the first case we announced last week. The individuals are all males between 35 and 65, attended the same conference in Florida,” said Beverly.

The men began having symptoms and were isolated. They are not hospitalized. Officials said if you had exposure the Johnson County Health Department will contact you.

The state’s first case, a woman under 50, also was reported in Johnson County.

Beverly said so far there has been no community spread.

“Our goal is to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 throughout the community so our health care system does not get overwhelmed, we keep the number of cases low,” Beverly said.

The department advised that people should exercise vigilance attending mass gatherings. Those over 60 with chronic medical conditions are susceptible.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.”

Officials want you to cover coughs and wash hands frequently.

You may also call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) today Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information about COVID-19, visit KDHE’s website and Frequently Asked Questions at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/ and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

