3 Seward County Health Department employees test positive for coronavirus

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Three employees of the Seward County Health Department have tested positive for COVID-19. The county said all staff has been tested and results are pending. Employees are now working from home.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the positive employees while at the department will be notified through the contact tracing process. The department said there is a low risk of exposure since staff wore masks, and there were barriers between staff and the public.

The health department has been closed to clean and sanitize all surfaces. Employees who did not test positive will return to work on Monday. Appointments will resume July 24.

COVID-19 testing is still available through the health department and will resume July 20. Testing is still available at Xpress Wellness and Southwest Regional Medical Center.

LATEST STORIES: