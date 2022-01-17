3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff absences

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cessna, Linwood and Spaght elementary schools will be closed Tuesday.

The school district said the decision to close schools is due to a number of staff absences and the inability to have enough people to cover those absences.

Data from the district last week showed weekly COVID-19 data shows cases have rapidly increased in the district. Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents to have a child care plan in place.

Have a child care plan. Please know that temporary school closure is a possibility due to the impact of COVID on school staffing. Before we would make such a decision, we are employing many other measures to provide a safe learning environment for students. We know that a transition like this may have a negative impact on our families. However, it is vitally important that you have a plan in place now in the event that data indicators at your school cause us to send all students home for several days. It is our hope that we will be able to give you 2-3 days’ notice before we have to make such a transition, but the reality is that based on what we see happening in our district and our community, that notification could be provided one day to take effect the following day.” Dr. Alicia Thompson, USD 259 superintendent

WPS and several other Kansas districts will have a three-day weekend because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday today.

If you or your WPS student needs a COVID-19 test, call 316-973-4790. Your test must be scheduled in advance. Learn more online.