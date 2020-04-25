3,056 total cases with 117 deaths in Kansas; 279 new cases of the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 3,056 total COVID-19 cases with 117 deaths and 474 hospitalizations.

The number of cases is up 279 since Friday. There has been a reduction of one death due to an investigation determining that one death was not COVID-19 related.

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 334 cases. On Thursday, the Sedgwick County coronavirus website reported 316 cases, 144 recoveries, with six deaths.

There have been 22,143 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Coronavirus cases by county

Atchison County: 8

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 13

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 3

Douglas County: 48

Edwards County: 1

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 139

Ford County: 419

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 11

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 1

Gray County: 2

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 2

Harvey County: 5

Haskell County: 7

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 8

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 423

Kearny County: 10

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 21

Leavenworth County: 167

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 140

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 20

Meade County: 1

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 14

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 9

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 21

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 43

Rooks County: 5

Saline County: 19

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 334

Seward County: 307

Shawnee County: 100

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 3

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 4

Stevens County: 6

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 10

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 555

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 1

Beaver County, OK: 2

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 68

County list updated: Apr 25, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

