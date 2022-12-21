TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The State Finance Council approved more than $300 million in funding for broadband infrastructure improvements in Kansas.

The Office of the Governor said a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds will be used for the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives. These initiatives were recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee.

The SPARK Executive Committee met on Dec. 20 to consider program design proposals for COVID-19 relief funding recommended by the committee in September. They reviewed proposals and recommended programming to distribute $374 million in federal coronavirus funds allocated to Kansas through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of March 2021.

The portfolio of approved funding includes investments in competitive grant programs in the four SPARK Advisory Panel areas: connectivity, efficiency and modernization, health and education and economic revitalization. To see an overview of the approved programming, click here.

For more information about ARPA, the SPARK Executive Committee or the Office of Recovery, click here.