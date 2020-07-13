4 coronavirus deaths from Phillips County nursing home cluster

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Phillips County Health Department confirmed two additional deaths of COVID-19 in Phillips County. That brings the total to four.

All deaths are tied to Logan Manor and a cluster of cases in the facility.

A 60-year-old man passed away July 10, a 92-year-old woman passed on July 9, an 87-year-old man passed away July 7, and a 47-year-old man passed away July 7. No additional information will be released on the patients.

“We are incredibly saddened for the families, residents and staff at Logan Manor. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said in a news release posted on Facebook.

There are 27 active cases of coronavirus in Phillips County with five resolved cases.

LATEST STORIES: