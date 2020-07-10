4 in 10 Kansans don’t have to wear masks despite mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four in 10 Kansans live in counties that have overruled Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask order even as coronavirus cases in the state soar.

More than 90 of the state’s 105 counties have opted out of the mandate issued last week under a new state law that allows local leaders to follow or discard Kelly’s pandemic-related executive orders.

The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle’s analysis of public health data shows that six of the 10 counties with the most cases have decided against mandatory mask wearing.

Nine of the 10 counties with the lowest rates of testing have also opted out.

