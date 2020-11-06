4 more COVID-19 clusters identified in adult care homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has partnered with Catholic Care Center, LakePoint Wichita, Orchard Gardens, and Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters.

Catholic Care Center, 6700 E. 45th St N., Bel Aire

66 cases (26 staff, 40 residents) have been identified.

All staff and residents have been tested, and they are continuing to provide follow-up testing.

“On October 22, as part of our CMS mandatory associate COVID-19 testing, three Catholic Care Center (CCC) associates and two contracted providers, and a family visitor tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of these positive tests all residents and associates of CCC were tested and additional residents and associates were found to be positive for the virus. As of 11/3/20, we have an 11% positive percent rate among residents, and an 8% positive percent rate among associates; well below the positive percent rate for Sedgwick County,” said Jennifer Sanders, Director of Marketing/Clinical Liaison.

“The health and safety of those we care for is our first priority and we have increased our already strict protocols for cleaning, infection control, and safe delivery of care. We are doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of the virus within our community and we appreciate the continued support of our residents, families, associates, and the greater community during these challenging times.”

LakePoint Wichita, 1315 N. West St., Wichita

58 cases (13 staff, 45 residents) have been identified.

All staff and residents have been tested, all have completed isolation and have recovered.

“Throughout this pandemic, LakePoint Wichita has been following all CDC, CMS and Sedgwick County Health Department guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 infection control protocols. We have been and are focused on the health and well-being of our residents and associates,” said Alejando Nieto, Administrator.

“Per protocol, the facility recently tested staff and residents and found that 45 residents and 13 associates tested positive for COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) deemed the cases a cluster based on the first round of test results. The community has been working with the Sedgwick County Health Department to provide our residents and associates a safe residential environment including protection from COVID-19. The State of Kansas just completed its COVID-19 focused survey of the community at LakePoint Wichita and determined the community was in compliance with all relevant regulations. The residents and associates in question have completed their required isolation and have fully recovered.”

Orchard Gardens, 1600 S. Woodlawn, Wichita

19 cases (seven staff, 12 residents) have been identified.

“The facility continues to follow CMS and CDC guidelines. I am so proud of our hard working dedicated staff,” said Melisa Lang, Administrator.

Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation, 2114 N. 127th Ct E., Wichita

12 cases (six staff, six residents) have been identified.

Facility-wide retesting occurring weekly.

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the health department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The health department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

