4 more states added to Pennsylvania travel quarantine list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials in Pennsylvania have neighboring Delaware and three other states to the travel quarantine recommendation aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Officials say people who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Pennsylvania.
The state earlier issued the recommendation for self-quarantine for people returning to the commonwealth from 15 other states. Another 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were announced, bringing the total to 6,897.
LATEST STORIES:
- Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
- Woman planning protests against Kansas DCF says it’s time to speak up to protect kids
- Dad of suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Kansas City, Kan., girl calls for capital punishment charge
- Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chances through mid week