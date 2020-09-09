4 new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are 26 cases of COVID-19 at four adult care homes or independent living facilities in the county
WellSprings Care Homes, 804 S. Oliver Ave., Wichita
- Six cases (three residents, three staff)
- No deaths
- Facility-wide retesting has occurred
Family Health and Rehab, 639 S. Maize Ct., Wichita
- Five cases (one resident, four staff)
- No deaths
- 1st round of retesting is complete, 2nd round of retesting will occur later this week
The Healthcare Resort of Wichita, 7057 W. Village Cir., Wichita
- Six cases (all staff)
- No deaths
- Retesting has occurred and all have recovered
Dove Estates – Memory Haven, 1500 S. 183rd St. West, Goddard
- Nine cases (eight residents, one staff)
- All affected had very mild symptoms
- No deaths
- Retesting will occur later this week
If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the health department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms.
