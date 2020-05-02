40 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries in Reno County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Health Department says they have now registered 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. As of Saturday morning Reno has tested almost .97% of the county after conducting 610 tests with 571 negatives.

The department said the newest positive case is female, under 18-years-old with a known source of exposure associated with another known positive case in the county. The female is currently isolating at home per Center for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines. The county said case contact investigation is underway. The county says that 21 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases have since completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic following an investigation by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center. The Health Department seeks to mobilize residents to self report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact and spread within the county.

This form is designed to both capture responses from those who have already been experiencing symptoms prior to today as well as those residents who begin to showcase symptoms in the coming weeks and months.

Atchison County: 10

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 6

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 4

Douglas County: 51

Edwards County: 4

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 451

Ford County: 770

Franklin County: 16

Geary County: 13

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 5

Gray County: 5

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 4

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 8

Haskell County: 7

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 10

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 486

Kearny County: 19

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 386

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 245

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 22

Meade County: 10

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 17

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Norton County: 1

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 13

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 38

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 52

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 408 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 539

Shawnee County: 126

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 5

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 4

Stevens County: 10

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 23

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 6

Wyandotte County: 755

Furnas County, NE: 3

Hitchcock County, NE: 1

Red Willow County, NE: 3

Beaver County, OK: 13

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 172

County list updated: May 2, 2020

