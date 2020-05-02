40 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Health Department says they have now registered 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. As of Saturday morning Reno has tested almost .97% of the county after conducting 610 tests with 571 negatives.
The department said the newest positive case is female, under 18-years-old with a known source of exposure associated with another known positive case in the county. The female is currently isolating at home per Center for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines. The county said case contact investigation is underway. The county says that 21 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases have since completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic following an investigation by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center. The Health Department seeks to mobilize residents to self report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact and spread within the county.
This form is designed to both capture responses from those who have already been experiencing symptoms prior to today as well as those residents who begin to showcase symptoms in the coming weeks and months.
- Atchison County: 10
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 9
- Bourbon County: 6
- Butler County: 16
- Chase County: 1
- Chautauqua County: 4
- Cherokee County: 8
- Cheyenne County: 2
- Clark County: 1
- Clay County: 4
- Cloud County: 4
- Coffey County: 48
- Cowley County: 2
- Crawford County: 6
- Dickinson County: 2
- Doniphan County: 4
- Douglas County: 51
- Edwards County: 4
- Ellis County: 8
- Finney County: 451
- Ford County: 770
- Franklin County: 16
- Geary County: 13
- Gove County: 1
- Grant County: 5
- Gray County: 5
- Greenwood County: 3
- Hamilton County: 4
- Harper County: 1
- Harvey County: 8
- Haskell County: 7
- Jackson County: 2
- Jefferson County: 10
- Jewell County: 4
- Johnson County: 486
- Kearny County: 19
- Kiowa County: 1
- Labette County: 22
- Leavenworth County: 386
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 245
- Marion County: 5
- McPherson County: 22
- Meade County: 10
- Miami County: 5
- Mitchell County: 3
- Montgomery County: 17
- Morris County: 3
- Morton County: 3
- Nemaha County: 1
- Neosho County: 2
- Norton County: 1
- Osage County: 5
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 4
- Phillips County: 1
- Pottawatomie County: 13
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 38
- Republic County: 4
- Rice County: 3
- Riley County: 52
- Rooks County: 6
- Saline County: 21
- Scott County: 1
- Sedgwick County: 408 (reported by Sedgwick County)
- Seward County: 539
- Shawnee County: 126
- Sheridan County: 2
- Sherman County: 5
- Smith County: 2
- Stafford County: 1
- Stanton County: 4
- Stevens County: 10
- Sumner County: 3
- Wabaunsee County: 23
- Wilson County: 1
- Woodson County: 6
- Wyandotte County: 755
- Furnas County, NE: 3
- Hitchcock County, NE: 1
- Red Willow County, NE: 3
- Beaver County, OK: 13
- Harper County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 47
- Texas County, OK: 172
County list updated: May 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
