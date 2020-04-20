42 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Clearwater, Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Sedgwick County Health Department have jointly confirmed 29 additional cases of COVID-19 at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday.

This brings the total amount of confirmed cases associated with the facility to 42.

“The safety and well-being of residents and staff is a top priority,” said the Center’s owner Willie Novotny. “Right now, we are able to care for our residents on site and will only need to transport them to a local hospital if symptoms worsen. We look forward to return seven residents back to our facility by this Wednesday.”

After the cluster was identified at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, facility officials tested all residents for COVID-19. All test results for people living in the facility have not been returned. Staff may be tested for the disease through the Sedgwick County Health Department or a primary doctor.

“I am deeply appreciative of Willie and Michelle’s dedication to the staff and residents during this unprecedented time,” Clearwater Mayor Burt Ussery said. “We will get through this together.”

Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center officials said they are following recommendations from the Sedgwick County Health Department and KDHE, and are working to contain the spread of the disease in the Center. Residents who do not have COVID-19 are being separated from residents that have the disease.