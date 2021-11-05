Click here for coronavirus updates

47 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 more hospitalizations in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 47 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is just one of the details coming from the latest Kansas Department of Health and Environment data.

The KDHE said 86 more Kansans have been hospitalized since the Wednesday update. However, the agency does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 2,107 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,519 tested negatives. Of the recent positive cases, 98 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for the county-by-county information.

The KDHE also updates both coronavirus and vaccination numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Wednesday, 5,277 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, and 12,985 more Kansans got their third dose.

The number of Kansans who have received a second dose went down by 246. KSN asked the KDHE about why the second-dose number decreased.

A spokesperson said the vaccine tracking system had an update to ensure that those who receive a booster dose and those who complete the primary series are tracked correctly.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE said 64.02% have received at least one dose, while 56.79% have completed the vaccine series.

The KDHE spokesperson said it is not including children’s vaccines in those percentages until Nov. 17 to allow time for the vaccine providers to begin their pediatric programs.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,97165
Anderson1,1359
Atchison2,43677
Barber5078
Barton3,99687
Bourbon2,50426
Brown1,65440
Butler11,150101
Chase3722
Chautauqua5176
Cherokee3,68834
Cheyenne4453
Clark3374
Clay1,2685
Cloud1,43867
Coffey1,23612
Comanche309
Cowley5,70372
Crawford6,780138
Decatur36919
Dickinson2,97989
Doniphan1,41567
Douglas12,338135
Edwards3983
Elk308
Ellis4,64526
Ellsworth1,41237
Finney7,409142
Ford7,236168
Franklin3,86471
Geary4,819155
Gove4888
Graham3246
Grant1,30929
Gray89835
Greeley168
Greenwood9798
Hamilton299
Harper92427
Harvey5,19342
Haskell58620
Hodgeman242
Jackson2,12956
Jefferson2,63464
Jewell45828
Johnson78,8521,157
Kearny80921
Kingman1,22220
Kiowa40111
Labette3,601126
Lane17311
Leavenworth10,498253
Lincoln3746
Linn1,61472
Logan4418
Lyon5,553111
Marion1,7159
Marshall1,51722
McPherson4,60348
Meade71642
Miami4,40742
Mitchell81532
Montgomery5,395122
Morris78910
Morton4061
Nemaha1,97440
Neosho2,67863
Ness49730
Norton1,47918
Osage2,04448
Osborne44230
Ottawa76418
Pawnee1,5094
Phillips93336
Pottawatomie2,869107
Pratt1,27019
Rawlins46517
Reno11,50866
Republic89610
Rice1,48727
Riley7,865242
Rooks80614
Rush5193
Russell1,19896
Saline8,659285
Scott81120
Sedgwick82,446934
Seward4,69915
Shawnee25,961244
Sheridan5093
Sherman8909
Smith40958
Stafford62327
Stanton2965
Stevens86615
Sumner3,29740
Thomas1,40314
Trego5042
Wabaunsee93020
Wallace2613
Washington84019
Wichita3011
Wilson1,57129
Woodson4246
Wyandotte28,230303
Beaver, OK574
Harper, OK503 
Kay, OK7,389 
Texas, OK4,141 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 5, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 5, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

