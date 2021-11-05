47 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 more hospitalizations in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 47 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is just one of the details coming from the latest Kansas Department of Health and Environment data.

The KDHE said 86 more Kansans have been hospitalized since the Wednesday update. However, the agency does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 2,107 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,519 tested negatives. Of the recent positive cases, 98 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for the county-by-county information.

The KDHE also updates both coronavirus and vaccination numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Wednesday, 5,277 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, and 12,985 more Kansans got their third dose.

The number of Kansans who have received a second dose went down by 246. KSN asked the KDHE about why the second-dose number decreased.

A spokesperson said the vaccine tracking system had an update to ensure that those who receive a booster dose and those who complete the primary series are tracked correctly.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE said 64.02% have received at least one dose, while 56.79% have completed the vaccine series.

The KDHE spokesperson said it is not including children’s vaccines in those percentages until Nov. 17 to allow time for the vaccine providers to begin their pediatric programs.

