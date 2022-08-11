WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week.

Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the high-risk category, while Reno County improved to medium-risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people who are in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

County Total Cases Allen 4,434 Anderson 2,318 Atchison 4,635 Barber 1,102 Barton 6,907 Bourbon 4,932 Brown 2,929 Butler 20,420 Chase 725 Chautauqua 895 Cherokee 6,645 Cheyenne 676 Clark 525 Clay 2,156 Cloud 2,390 Coffey 2,573 Comanche 456 Cowley 11,186 Crawford 13,245 Decatur 644 Dickinson 5,247 Doniphan 2,625 Douglas 30,401 Edwards 611 Elk 613 Ellis 7,619 Ellsworth 2,182 Finney 12,125 Ford 11,396 Franklin 7,447 Geary 10,172 Gove 851 Graham 615 Grant 2,417 Gray 1,281 Greeley 361 Greenwood 1,923 Hamilton 512 Harper 1,744 Harvey 10,584 Haskell 1,009 Hodgeman 447 Jackson 4,211 Jefferson 5,208 Jewell 853 Johnson 163,896 Kearny 1,321 Kingman 2,097 Kiowa 700 Labette 7,092 Lane 322 Leavenworth 21,609 Lincoln 652 Linn 3,061 Logan 903 Lyon 10,776 Marion 3,578 Marshall 2,688 McPherson 8,497 Meade 1,261 Miami 8,613 Mitchell 1,554 Montgomery 10,042 Morris 1,597 Morton 653 Nemaha 3,494 Neosho 5,549 Ness 804 Norton 2,267 Osage 4,263 Osborne 872 Ottawa 1,288 Pawnee 2,322 Phillips 1,476 Pottawatomie 6,296 Pratt 2,050 Rawlins 707 Reno 20,325 Republic 1,415 Rice 2,804 Riley 14,757 Rooks 1,434 Rush 847 Russell 1,955 Saline 15,390 Scott 1,407 Sedgwick 156,742 Seward 7,433 Shawnee 54,100 Sheridan 818 Sherman 1,619 Smith 690 Stafford 1,231 Stanton 444 Stevens 1,659 Sumner 6,049 Thomas 2,675 Trego 821 Wabaunsee 1,746 Wallace 461 Washington 1,480 Wichita 551 Wilson 3,059 Woodson 884 Wyandotte 50,796 CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 10, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated Aug. 11, 2022

Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Centers for Disease Control

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases weekly updates on Wednesdays. This week, it said 6,597 Kansans tested positive in the previous seven days.