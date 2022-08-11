WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week.

Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the high-risk category, while Reno County improved to medium-risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people who are in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,434
Anderson2,318
Atchison4,635
Barber1,102
Barton6,907
Bourbon4,932
Brown2,929
Butler20,420
Chase725
Chautauqua895
Cherokee6,645
Cheyenne676
Clark525
Clay2,156
Cloud2,390
Coffey2,573
Comanche456
Cowley11,186
Crawford13,245
Decatur644
Dickinson5,247
Doniphan2,625
Douglas30,401
Edwards611
Elk613
Ellis7,619
Ellsworth2,182
Finney12,125
Ford11,396
Franklin7,447
Geary10,172
Gove851
Graham615
Grant2,417
Gray1,281
Greeley361
Greenwood1,923
Hamilton512
Harper1,744
Harvey10,584
Haskell1,009
Hodgeman447
Jackson4,211
Jefferson5,208
Jewell853
Johnson163,896
Kearny1,321
Kingman2,097
Kiowa700
Labette7,092
Lane322
Leavenworth21,609
Lincoln652
Linn3,061
Logan903
Lyon10,776
Marion3,578
Marshall2,688
McPherson8,497
Meade1,261
Miami8,613
Mitchell1,554
Montgomery10,042
Morris1,597
Morton653
Nemaha3,494
Neosho5,549
Ness804
Norton2,267
Osage4,263
Osborne872
Ottawa1,288
Pawnee2,322
Phillips1,476
Pottawatomie6,296
Pratt2,050
Rawlins707
Reno20,325
Republic1,415
Rice2,804
Riley14,757
Rooks1,434
Rush847
Russell1,955
Saline15,390
Scott1,407
Sedgwick156,742
Seward7,433
Shawnee54,100
Sheridan818
Sherman1,619
Smith690
Stafford1,231
Stanton444
Stevens1,659
Sumner6,049
Thomas2,675
Trego821
Wabaunsee1,746
Wallace461
Washington1,480
Wichita551
Wilson3,059
Woodson884
Wyandotte50,796

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 10, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Aug. 11, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases weekly updates on Wednesdays. This week, it said 6,597 Kansans tested positive in the previous seven days.