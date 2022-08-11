WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week.
Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the high-risk category, while Reno County improved to medium-risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people who are in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public.
The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.
|County
|Total Cases
|Allen
|4,434
|Anderson
|2,318
|Atchison
|4,635
|Barber
|1,102
|Barton
|6,907
|Bourbon
|4,932
|Brown
|2,929
|Butler
|20,420
|Chase
|725
|Chautauqua
|895
|Cherokee
|6,645
|Cheyenne
|676
|Clark
|525
|Clay
|2,156
|Cloud
|2,390
|Coffey
|2,573
|Comanche
|456
|Cowley
|11,186
|Crawford
|13,245
|Decatur
|644
|Dickinson
|5,247
|Doniphan
|2,625
|Douglas
|30,401
|Edwards
|611
|Elk
|613
|Ellis
|7,619
|Ellsworth
|2,182
|Finney
|12,125
|Ford
|11,396
|Franklin
|7,447
|Geary
|10,172
|Gove
|851
|Graham
|615
|Grant
|2,417
|Gray
|1,281
|Greeley
|361
|Greenwood
|1,923
|Hamilton
|512
|Harper
|1,744
|Harvey
|10,584
|Haskell
|1,009
|Hodgeman
|447
|Jackson
|4,211
|Jefferson
|5,208
|Jewell
|853
|Johnson
|163,896
|Kearny
|1,321
|Kingman
|2,097
|Kiowa
|700
|Labette
|7,092
|Lane
|322
|Leavenworth
|21,609
|Lincoln
|652
|Linn
|3,061
|Logan
|903
|Lyon
|10,776
|Marion
|3,578
|Marshall
|2,688
|McPherson
|8,497
|Meade
|1,261
|Miami
|8,613
|Mitchell
|1,554
|Montgomery
|10,042
|Morris
|1,597
|Morton
|653
|Nemaha
|3,494
|Neosho
|5,549
|Ness
|804
|Norton
|2,267
|Osage
|4,263
|Osborne
|872
|Ottawa
|1,288
|Pawnee
|2,322
|Phillips
|1,476
|Pottawatomie
|6,296
|Pratt
|2,050
|Rawlins
|707
|Reno
|20,325
|Republic
|1,415
|Rice
|2,804
|Riley
|14,757
|Rooks
|1,434
|Rush
|847
|Russell
|1,955
|Saline
|15,390
|Scott
|1,407
|Sedgwick
|156,742
|Seward
|7,433
|Shawnee
|54,100
|Sheridan
|818
|Sherman
|1,619
|Smith
|690
|Stafford
|1,231
|Stanton
|444
|Stevens
|1,659
|Sumner
|6,049
|Thomas
|2,675
|Trego
|821
|Wabaunsee
|1,746
|Wallace
|461
|Washington
|1,480
|Wichita
|551
|Wilson
|3,059
|Woodson
|884
|Wyandotte
|50,796
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 10, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Aug. 11, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases weekly updates on Wednesdays. This week, it said 6,597 Kansans tested positive in the previous seven days.