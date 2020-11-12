5 COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County involving adult care homes

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Sedgwick County partnered with Ascension Living Via Christi Village Broadmoor, Caritas Center, the Center at Waterfront, Kansas Masonic Home, and Medicalodges Wichita to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters.

Ascension Living Via Christi Village – Broadmoor, 1240 N. Broadmoor, Wichita, KS

10 cases (three staff, seven residents) have been identified.

All positive staff and residents have recovered. Testing is done once a week for residents, and twice weekly for staff.

Caritas Center (Adorers of the Blood of Christ), 1400 S. Sheridan ST, Wichita, KS

Five cases (four staff, one resident) have been identified.

All staff and residents have been tested, and they are continuing to provide follow-up testing. The resident has recovered.

The Center at Waterfront, 1541 N Lindberg Circle, Wichita, KS

Four cases (three staff, one resident) have been identified.

Testing occurs weekly.

Kansas Masonic Home, 402 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS

21 cases (10 staff, 11 residents) have been identified.

All staff and residents are tested twice weekly.

Medicalodges Wichita, 2280 Minneapolis, Wichita, KS

19 cases (15 staff, one resident) have been identified.

Residents and staff are tested twice weekly.

In a news release, Sedgwick County said it investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19, and if a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents.

Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, click here.

LATEST POSTS: