$5 million in relief funding available for Kansas small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Small businesses in the hospitality industry are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance loans.

The Kelly administration has allocated $5 million toward the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency (HIRE) fund. Businesses that are eligible can apply for a one-time loan of up to $20,000. The loan will have 0% interest for three years. Additionally, no payments will be due for the first four months.

Loan decisions will be made within three days of the application and funds will be transferred within two days of an application being approved.

One Wichita business owner says while his family business is still operating and managing to stay afloat despite COVID-19, he thinks this will provide a sense of relief for other businesses in Sedgwick County and across the state of Kansas.

“I think that’s going to be really huge for a lot of businesses,” said Chris Abdayem, co-owner/manager of La Galette French Bakery. “I think a lot of people are going to be really happy to read that, that’s pretty big.”

While another local business owner says he has made several changes to adjust to the decrease in consumer demand due to COVID-19, he may eventually need to apply for the loan.

“The way things are going I think we might have to take up this offer, yes, because our restaurant accounts and everything else has taken a hit, so we probably will need money to revamp some,” said Eddie Sandoval, owner of Pinole Blue.

Hospitality businesses include:

Restaurants

Bars

Lodging Facilities

Conference and event centers.

The funding can be used towards an array of costs such as: loan/lease payments, utility bills, payroll, accounts payable and inventory. The $5 million in funding will be distributed across the state of Kansas with a focus on areas most affected.

Here’s how the funding will be split-up:

$2 million to the KC Metro area (incl. Johnson, Wyandotte, Shawnee and Douglas counties)

$1 million to Sedgwick County

$2 million to the remainder of the state

ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES MUST:

Be an existing for-profit business located in Kansas

Maintain a staff of fewer than 100 employees

Have no outstanding state tax obligations

Be willing to submit a personal guarantee of repayment from the owners of the business

For additional information, go to: Kansascommerce.gov or you can contact the NetWork Kansas Referral Center at: 1 (877) 521-8600 or info@networkkansas.com

