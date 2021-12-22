Click here for coronavirus updates

5,000 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 153 new hospitalizations, update on school clusters, omicron

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data to show ten more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Kansas. Cases of the variant more than doubled, from nine on Monday to 19 on Wednesday. Cases of the delta variant climbed by 308.

The KDHE also reports 34 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,950. One of the recently added deaths was a person in the 18-24 age group.

There have been 153 new coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas in the past two days, up dramatically since Monday’s report of 57 over the weekend. The KDHE says 5,074 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 3,818 tested negative.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 160 active clusters this week, down two from last Wednesday. Of the active clusters, 35 are in Kansas K-12 schools. That is down by three from last week. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
CorrectionsEllsworth Correctional FacilityEllsworth9
Riley County Correctional FacilityManhattan13
Day careLets GrowMerriam5
Mini Masters Learning CenterTopeka8
Health carePittsburg Health and Rehabilitation CenterPittsburg6
Long term care facilityCatholic Care CenterBel Aire5
Diversicare of SedgwickSedgwick15
Garden TerraceOverland Park6
MedicalodgeGreat Bend13
Medcalodges GardnerGardner7
Pine VillageMoundridge6
The CedarsMcPherson10
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka6
Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and HealthcareTopeka13
Windsor PlaceCoffeyville6
SchoolAndover Sunflower Elementary SchoolAndover5
Anthony Elementary SchoolAnthony6
Marion Middle/High SchoolMarion6
North Fairview Elementary SchoolTopeka7
Oak Hill Elementary SchoolOverland Park5
Soderstrom Elementary SchoolLindsborg7
St Thomas Aquinas SchoolWichita7
USD 321 RossvilleRossville13
Wamego SchoolsWamego24
SportsOlathe West High SchoolOlathe6
Shawnee Mission West High SchoolOverland Park9
Wabaunsee Junior HighPaxico12
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the past two days:

  • 6,311 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 1,251 got a second dose (This number is much lower than the usual two-day count, but the KDHE says it should be considered a preliminary figure, and is correct for now.)
  • 11,248 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 62.62% have received at least one dose, while 54.2% have finished a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,587
Anderson1,352
Atchison2,899
Barber667
Barton4,648
Bourbon2,865
Brown1,979
Butler12,608
Chase454
Chautauqua630
Cherokee4,001
Cheyenne507
Clark367
Clay1,409
Cloud1,795
Coffey1,567
Comanche356
Cowley6,824
Crawford7,643
Decatur518
Dickinson3,460
Doniphan1,730
Douglas14,001
Edwards474
Elk386
Ellis5,115
Ellsworth1,585
Finney8,273
Ford7,740
Franklin4,539
Geary5,269
Gove616
Graham378
Grant1,578
Gray961
Greeley231
Greenwood1,180
Hamilton351
Harper1,234
Harvey6,198
Haskell709
Hodgeman287
Jackson2,603
Jefferson3,158
Jewell625
Johnson89,623
Kearny981
Kingman1,414
Kiowa458
Labette4,303
Lane221
Leavenworth11,983
Lincoln440
Linn1,873
Logan593
Lyon6,417
Marion2,152
Marshall1,951
McPherson5,353
Meade801
Miami5,146
Mitchell920
Montgomery6,011
Morris961
Morton480
Nemaha2,420
Neosho3,292
Ness581
Norton1,651
Osage2,517
Osborne562
Ottawa889
Pawnee1,635
Phillips1,067
Pottawatomie3,539
Pratt1,453
Rawlins588
Reno13,640
Republic994
Rice1,767
Riley8,614
Rooks978
Rush594
Russell1,437
Saline9,825
Scott941
Sedgwick93,644
Seward5,293
Shawnee30,083
Sheridan606
Sherman1,172
Smith496
Stafford839
Stanton334
Stevens1,046
Sumner3,944
Thomas1,814
Trego550
Wabaunsee1,194
Wallace340
Washington996
Wichita345
Wilson1,834
Woodson539
Wyandotte31,031
Beaver, OK661
Harper, OK550
Kay, OK8,285
Texas, OK4,480

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 22, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

