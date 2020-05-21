Sedgwick County confirms 1 new death, 542 COVID-19 cases in county

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas National Guard member Roy Manns, from Topeka, Kan., loads a sample into an Abbott COVID-19 testing machine at a drive-thru testing site Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Dodge City, Kan. Kansas Army and Air Force medical guard units have tested 100-200 people daily since setting up the testing site nearly a month ago in an attempt to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced one new death, and three new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday. Overall, the county had 542 cases.

The nationwide count of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,532,974 on Thursday.

The Sedgwick County Health Department confirmed more than 8,600 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. The health department sampled 41 people Thursday through their drive-through site.

Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition. Residents are asked to call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if they think they need to be tested for the disease.

For more information from Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 data dashboard, click here.

