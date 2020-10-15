6 inmates COVID-19 positive at Reno County Correctional Facility

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that the Reno County Correctional Facility has identified six COVID-19 presumptive positive cases.
One deputy at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s not believed the deputy contracted the virus from the facility.
The Reno County Correctional Facility said they have taken all necessary precautions to limit interaction between inmates and employees.
