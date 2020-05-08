61 total cases and 8 deaths from coronavirus at Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

A Clearwater nursing home is considered the source of one of the clusters of coronavirus in Kansas. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department and Clearwater Nursing Rehabilitation Center report 61 total cases of COVID-19 at the center. It includes 47 residents and 14 staff. The center reports 35 residents and all staff have recovered from COVID-19. There have been eight deaths associated with the cluster.

In Sedgwick County, there has been a total of 18 residents die from COVID-19.

Once the cluster was identified, facility officials tested all residents for COVID-19. Staff may be tested for the disease through the Sedgwick County Health Department by calling 2-1-1 or a primary doctor.

Facility officials are following recommendations from the Sedgwick County Health Department and KDHE, and are working to contain the spread of the disease in the Center. All services continue to be provided to residents within the home.

