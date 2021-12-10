Click here for coronavirus updates

62 more COVID deaths, 130 new hospitalizations in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials updated their data on Kansas coronavirus cases Friday. In the past two days, they say 130 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also updated the state’s COVID-19 death toll. Since Wednesday, the number has increased by 62 to 6,830.

The KDHE says 3,877 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,543 tested negative.

Kansas does not have any reported cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it does have 122 more cases of the delta variant.

More than 31,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two days.

  • 7,237 got their first dose of vaccine
  • 7,292 got a second dose
  • 16,532 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 61.58% have received at least one dose, while 53.44% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,412
Anderson1,264
Atchison2,744
Barber646
Barton4,507
Bourbon2,742
Brown1,913
Butler12,204
Chase443
Chautauqua584
Cherokee3,912
Cheyenne490
Clark362
Clay1,358
Cloud1,738
Coffey1,456
Comanche345
Cowley6,553
Crawford7,380
Decatur490
Dickinson3,330
Doniphan1,633
Douglas13,357
Edwards460
Elk378
Ellis5,000
Ellsworth1,539
Finney8,119
Ford7,595
Franklin4,291
Geary5,117
Gove594
Graham365
Grant1,522
Gray950
Greeley225
Greenwood1,103
Hamilton337
Harper1,140
Harvey5,869
Haskell689
Hodgeman270
Jackson2,495
Jefferson2,987
Jewell611
Johnson86,028
Kearny957
Kingman1,377
Kiowa446
Labette4,142
Lane216
Leavenworth11,574
Lincoln422
Linn1,790
Logan559
Lyon6,116
Marion2,025
Marshall1,889
McPherson5,103
Meade779
Miami4,884
Mitchell906
Montgomery5,775
Morris915
Morton462
Nemaha2,314
Neosho3,181
Ness555
Norton1,626
Osage2,370
Osborne542
Ottawa874
Pawnee1,594
Phillips1,030
Pottawatomie3,337
Pratt1,405
Rawlins570
Reno13,233
Republic963
Rice1,670
Riley8,374
Rooks925
Rush575
Russell1,393
Saline9,552
Scott915
Sedgwick90,060
Seward5,213
Shawnee28,694
Sheridan587
Sherman1,139
Smith484
Stafford800
Stanton330
Stevens1,031
Sumner3,719
Thomas1,759
Trego542
Wabaunsee1,074
Wallace332
Washington942
Wichita334
Wilson1,732
Woodson476
Wyandotte29,979
Beaver, OK636
Harper, OK549
Kay, OK8,041
Texas, OK4,369

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 10, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories