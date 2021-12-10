62 more COVID deaths, 130 new hospitalizations in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials updated their data on Kansas coronavirus cases Friday. In the past two days, they say 130 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also updated the state’s COVID-19 death toll. Since Wednesday, the number has increased by 62 to 6,830.

The KDHE says 3,877 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,543 tested negative.

Kansas does not have any reported cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it does have 122 more cases of the delta variant.

More than 31,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two days.

7,237 got their first dose of vaccine

7,292 got a second dose

16,532 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 61.58% have received at least one dose, while 53.44% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.