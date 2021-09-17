Click here for coronavirus updates

64 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Kansas over past 2 days

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data on Friday, reporting 64 new deaths since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,865.

Officials report that there have been 3,211 new cases, and 79 new hospitalizations since Wednesday with 7,531 tests results coming back negative. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of eligible Kansans, 60.44% are armed with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.40% are considered fully vaccinated. There have been 16,130 third doses administered. The third dose was approved on August 12 for those who are severely immunocompromised.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,70743
Anderson1,0318
Atchison2,16445
Barber4387
Barton3,30359
Bourbon2,27420
Brown1,46319
Butler9,88770
Chase3111
Chautauqua4083
Cherokee3,43424
Cheyenne4113
Clark3063
Clay1,0994
Cloud1,18828
Coffey1,0406
Comanche204
Cowley5,01356
Crawford6,499124
Decatur3137
Dickinson2,50665
Doniphan1,31456
Douglas11,18780
Edwards2942
Elk244
Ellis4,2469
Ellsworth1,30923
Finney6,67077
Ford6,739125
Franklin3,42747
Geary4,490133
Gove4348
Graham2944
Grant1,10319
Gray72016
Greeley125
Greenwood9198
Hamilton244
Harper74816
Harvey4,47723
Haskell50510
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,84345
Jefferson2,35742
Jewell27513
Johnson73,175620
Kearny66714
Kingman98118
Kiowa2945
Labette3,419104
Lane1534
Leavenworth9,700159
Lincoln295
Linn1,31848
Logan3426
Lyon5,09083
Marion1,3545
Marshall1,36819
McPherson3,97519
Meade56615
Miami3,89527
Mitchell68012
Montgomery4,97670
Morris7278
Morton2991
Nemaha1,79131
Neosho2,39558
Ness46224
Norton1,30710
Osage1,79524
Osborne35522
Ottawa66713
Pawnee1,2531
Phillips77719
Pottawatomie2,62281
Pratt1,1036
Rawlins3622
Reno10,25638
Republic8058
Rice1,30424
Riley7,441151
Rooks7367
Rush4813
Russell98731
Saline7,703210
Scott6795
Sedgwick73,234573
Seward4,3275
Shawnee23,815143
Sheridan4622
Sherman7518
Smith30913
Stafford48317
Stanton2475
Stevens69810
Sumner2,85630
Thomas1,26113
Trego4531
Wabaunsee85915
Wallace2093
Washington67713
Wichita2531
Wilson1,35622
Woodson3414
Wyandotte26,574214
Beaver, OK511
Harper, OK440 
Kay, OK6,529 
Texas, OK3,810 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 17, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories