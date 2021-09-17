64 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Kansas over past 2 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data on Friday, reporting 64 new deaths since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,865.

Officials report that there have been 3,211 new cases, and 79 new hospitalizations since Wednesday with 7,531 tests results coming back negative. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of eligible Kansans, 60.44% are armed with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.40% are considered fully vaccinated. There have been 16,130 third doses administered. The third dose was approved on August 12 for those who are severely immunocompromised.