Sixth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its sixth presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Harvey County Monday.
The department said the confirmed case involves a man in his 40s and is at home in isolation. He was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.
The KDHE has also classified two Harvey County cases as probable for COVID-19, including one death. The cases are ‘probable’ because they met clinical criteria for symptoms with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fitness centers expect big changes when they reopen
- 15-year KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt says goodbye to team
- One person treated and released after early morning shooting
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risk and high fire danger Tuesday
- Diabetes and COVID-19: Wichita entrepreneur offering free resources to control blood sugar