Sixth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its sixth presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Harvey County Monday.

The department said the confirmed case involves a man in his 40s and is at home in isolation. He was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.



The KDHE has also classified two Harvey County cases as probable for COVID-19, including one death. The cases are ‘probable’ because they met clinical criteria for symptoms with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time.

