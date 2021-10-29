Click here for coronavirus updates

70 more deaths were reported in the latest COVID-19 numbers released by the KDHE

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas health officials reported 70 more deaths from COVID-19 in the latest numbers reported on Friday. It brings the state total to 6,415 since the pandemic began.

The department said this week a fifth child died in the state. The child was in the 10 to 17 age group but no other details were provided.

The health department reported Friday that the state had 1,916 new cases and 83 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series. Those percents were as of Wednesday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,89759
Anderson1,1068
Atchison2,41373
Barber4978
Barton3,89879
Bourbon2,45126
Brown1,56325
Butler10,97693
Chase3652
Chautauqua5076
Cherokee3,65232
Cheyenne4343
Clark3254
Clay1,2494
Cloud1,37052
Coffey1,19311
Comanche290
Cowley5,61271
Crawford6,723135
Decatur35911
Dickinson2,91285
Doniphan1,37561
Douglas12,174114
Edwards3673
Elk300
Ellis4,56920
Ellsworth1,39534
Finney7,251123
Ford7,149148
Franklin3,77359
Geary4,769150
Gove4748
Graham3225
Grant1,25127
Gray86428
Greeley159
Greenwood9718
Hamilton278
Harper91427
Harvey5,07137
Haskell56417
Hodgeman234
Jackson2,02951
Jefferson2,59658
Jewell41325
Johnson77,8801,001
Kearny77818
Kingman1,18819
Kiowa3798
Labette3,518123
Lane1699
Leavenworth10,352225
Lincoln3623
Linn1,59570
Logan4208
Lyon5,462106
Marion1,6359
Marshall1,45320
McPherson4,46735
Meade69933
Miami4,35337
Mitchell77929
Montgomery5,368116
Morris77310
Morton3781
Nemaha1,91939
Neosho2,58663
Ness49029
Norton1,43816
Osage1,99141
Osborne41527
Ottawa73515
Pawnee1,4813
Phillips89530
Pottawatomie2,809101
Pratt1,22318
Rawlins4259
Reno11,28058
Republic8879
Rice1,46326
Riley7,770224
Rooks78911
Rush5083
Russell1,13874
Saline8,457265
Scott78613
Sedgwick81,267865
Seward4,64012
Shawnee25,605226
Sheridan4952
Sherman8149
Smith39847
Stafford60425
Stanton2835
Stevens77713
Sumner3,25238
Thomas1,36114
Trego4962
Wabaunsee91217
Wallace2383
Washington80619
Wichita2931
Wilson1,54628
Woodson4075
Wyandotte27,989284
Beaver, OK571
Harper, OK493 
Kay, OK7,280 
Texas, OK4,105 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 27, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

