70 more deaths were reported in the latest COVID-19 numbers released by the KDHE

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas health officials reported 70 more deaths from COVID-19 in the latest numbers reported on Friday. It brings the state total to 6,415 since the pandemic began.

The department said this week a fifth child died in the state. The child was in the 10 to 17 age group but no other details were provided.

The health department reported Friday that the state had 1,916 new cases and 83 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series. Those percents were as of Wednesday.

County Confirmed Delta Variant Allen 1,897 59 Anderson 1,106 8 Atchison 2,413 73 Barber 497 8 Barton 3,898 79 Bourbon 2,451 26 Brown 1,563 25 Butler 10,976 93 Chase 365 2 Chautauqua 507 6 Cherokee 3,652 32 Cheyenne 434 3 Clark 325 4 Clay 1,249 4 Cloud 1,370 52 Coffey 1,193 11 Comanche 290 Cowley 5,612 71 Crawford 6,723 135 Decatur 359 11 Dickinson 2,912 85 Doniphan 1,375 61 Douglas 12,174 114 Edwards 367 3 Elk 300 Ellis 4,569 20 Ellsworth 1,395 34 Finney 7,251 123 Ford 7,149 148 Franklin 3,773 59 Geary 4,769 150 Gove 474 8 Graham 322 5 Grant 1,251 27 Gray 864 28 Greeley 159 Greenwood 971 8 Hamilton 278 Harper 914 27 Harvey 5,071 37 Haskell 564 17 Hodgeman 234 Jackson 2,029 51 Jefferson 2,596 58 Jewell 413 25 Johnson 77,880 1,001 Kearny 778 18 Kingman 1,188 19 Kiowa 379 8 Labette 3,518 123 Lane 169 9 Leavenworth 10,352 225 Lincoln 362 3 Linn 1,595 70 Logan 420 8 Lyon 5,462 106 Marion 1,635 9 Marshall 1,453 20 McPherson 4,467 35 Meade 699 33 Miami 4,353 37 Mitchell 779 29 Montgomery 5,368 116 Morris 773 10 Morton 378 1 Nemaha 1,919 39 Neosho 2,586 63 Ness 490 29 Norton 1,438 16 Osage 1,991 41 Osborne 415 27 Ottawa 735 15 Pawnee 1,481 3 Phillips 895 30 Pottawatomie 2,809 101 Pratt 1,223 18 Rawlins 425 9 Reno 11,280 58 Republic 887 9 Rice 1,463 26 Riley 7,770 224 Rooks 789 11 Rush 508 3 Russell 1,138 74 Saline 8,457 265 Scott 786 13 Sedgwick 81,267 865 Seward 4,640 12 Shawnee 25,605 226 Sheridan 495 2 Sherman 814 9 Smith 398 47 Stafford 604 25 Stanton 283 5 Stevens 777 13 Sumner 3,252 38 Thomas 1,361 14 Trego 496 2 Wabaunsee 912 17 Wallace 238 3 Washington 806 19 Wichita 293 1 Wilson 1,546 28 Woodson 407 5 Wyandotte 27,989 284 Beaver, OK 571 Harper, OK 493 Kay, OK 7,280 Texas, OK 4,105

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 27, 2021

Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 27, 2021

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health