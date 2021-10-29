70 more deaths were reported in the latest COVID-19 numbers released by the KDHE

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas health officials reported 70 more deaths from COVID-19 in the latest numbers reported on Friday. It brings the state total to 6,415 since the pandemic began.
The department said this week a fifth child died in the state. The child was in the 10 to 17 age group but no other details were provided.
The health department reported Friday that the state had 1,916 new cases and 83 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series. Those percents were as of Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,897
|59
|Anderson
|1,106
|8
|Atchison
|2,413
|73
|Barber
|497
|8
|Barton
|3,898
|79
|Bourbon
|2,451
|26
|Brown
|1,563
|25
|Butler
|10,976
|93
|Chase
|365
|2
|Chautauqua
|507
|6
|Cherokee
|3,652
|32
|Cheyenne
|434
|3
|Clark
|325
|4
|Clay
|1,249
|4
|Cloud
|1,370
|52
|Coffey
|1,193
|11
|Comanche
|290
|Cowley
|5,612
|71
|Crawford
|6,723
|135
|Decatur
|359
|11
|Dickinson
|2,912
|85
|Doniphan
|1,375
|61
|Douglas
|12,174
|114
|Edwards
|367
|3
|Elk
|300
|Ellis
|4,569
|20
|Ellsworth
|1,395
|34
|Finney
|7,251
|123
|Ford
|7,149
|148
|Franklin
|3,773
|59
|Geary
|4,769
|150
|Gove
|474
|8
|Graham
|322
|5
|Grant
|1,251
|27
|Gray
|864
|28
|Greeley
|159
|Greenwood
|971
|8
|Hamilton
|278
|Harper
|914
|27
|Harvey
|5,071
|37
|Haskell
|564
|17
|Hodgeman
|234
|Jackson
|2,029
|51
|Jefferson
|2,596
|58
|Jewell
|413
|25
|Johnson
|77,880
|1,001
|Kearny
|778
|18
|Kingman
|1,188
|19
|Kiowa
|379
|8
|Labette
|3,518
|123
|Lane
|169
|9
|Leavenworth
|10,352
|225
|Lincoln
|362
|3
|Linn
|1,595
|70
|Logan
|420
|8
|Lyon
|5,462
|106
|Marion
|1,635
|9
|Marshall
|1,453
|20
|McPherson
|4,467
|35
|Meade
|699
|33
|Miami
|4,353
|37
|Mitchell
|779
|29
|Montgomery
|5,368
|116
|Morris
|773
|10
|Morton
|378
|1
|Nemaha
|1,919
|39
|Neosho
|2,586
|63
|Ness
|490
|29
|Norton
|1,438
|16
|Osage
|1,991
|41
|Osborne
|415
|27
|Ottawa
|735
|15
|Pawnee
|1,481
|3
|Phillips
|895
|30
|Pottawatomie
|2,809
|101
|Pratt
|1,223
|18
|Rawlins
|425
|9
|Reno
|11,280
|58
|Republic
|887
|9
|Rice
|1,463
|26
|Riley
|7,770
|224
|Rooks
|789
|11
|Rush
|508
|3
|Russell
|1,138
|74
|Saline
|8,457
|265
|Scott
|786
|13
|Sedgwick
|81,267
|865
|Seward
|4,640
|12
|Shawnee
|25,605
|226
|Sheridan
|495
|2
|Sherman
|814
|9
|Smith
|398
|47
|Stafford
|604
|25
|Stanton
|283
|5
|Stevens
|777
|13
|Sumner
|3,252
|38
|Thomas
|1,361
|14
|Trego
|496
|2
|Wabaunsee
|912
|17
|Wallace
|238
|3
|Washington
|806
|19
|Wichita
|293
|1
|Wilson
|1,546
|28
|Woodson
|407
|5
|Wyandotte
|27,989
|284
|Beaver, OK
|571
|Harper, OK
|493
|Kay, OK
|7,280
|Texas, OK
|4,105
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 27, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health