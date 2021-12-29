Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas tops more than 7,000 lives lost to COVID-19; Gov. Kelly issues statement and orders flags lowered

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said coronavirus cases jumped by 7,083 since Monday.

There have been 37 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 7,001. There have been 118 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statement and directed flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Friday, Dec  31. 

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Wednesday.

  • 5,901 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 4,632 got a second dose
  • 11,120 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 63.13% have received at least one dose, while 54.65% have finished a vaccine series. To find a vaccine, click here.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,691
Anderson1,414
Atchison2,978
Barber691
Barton4,732
Bourbon2,947
Brown2,030
Butler12,935
Chase468
Chautauqua643
Cherokee4,076
Cheyenne513
Clark380
Clay1,435
Cloud1,822
Coffey1,649
Comanche360
Cowley6,985
Crawford7,876
Decatur526
Dickinson3,527
Doniphan1,775
Douglas14,599
Edwards480
Elk388
Ellis5,210
Ellsworth1,602
Finney8,414
Ford7,851
Franklin4,773
Geary5,435
Gove625
Graham390
Grant1,602
Gray972
Greeley235
Greenwood1,195
Hamilton353
Harper1,281
Harvey6,383
Haskell715
Hodgeman296
Jackson2,672
Jefferson3,238
Jewell627
Johnson92,698
Kearny994
Kingman1,449
Kiowa467
Labette4,390
Lane224
Leavenworth12,255
Lincoln448
Linn1,938
Logan614
Lyon6,591
Marion2,226
Marshall1,972
McPherson5,464
Meade829
Miami5,360
Mitchell931
Montgomery6,135
Morris979
Morton487
Nemaha2,462
Neosho3,384
Ness590
Norton1,679
Osage2,630
Osborne580
Ottawa901
Pawnee1,659
Phillips1,079
Pottawatomie3,644
Pratt1,475
Rawlins591
Reno13,839
Republic1,014
Rice1,813
Riley8,763
Rooks1,015
Rush608
Russell1,476
Saline9,999
Scott955
Sedgwick96,411
Seward5,444
Shawnee31,041
Sheridan619
Sherman1,187
Smith505
Stafford852
Stanton342
Stevens1,070
Sumner4,041
Thomas1,840
Trego560
Wabaunsee1,228
Wallace346
Washington1,016
Wichita350
Wilson1,900
Woodson571
Wyandotte31,825
Beaver, OK661
Harper, OK550
Kay, OK8,285
Texas, OK4,480

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 29, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

