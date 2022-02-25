WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas has dropped again. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added seven more deaths to the state’s death toll in the past two days. The death toll is now 7,937. But the seven-day rolling average number of deaths has dropped to three. It was four on Monday.

The KDHE releases its coronavirus case counts, death totals, and hospitalizations each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour. This Friday, the KDHE had technical issues with its dashboard, so the numbers were not updated until about 4 p.m.

It reports 82 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas in the past two days. In the 111 hospitals that reported to the KDHE on Thursday, there are 482 adult patients and 24 pediatric patients. Of the adult patients, 95 are in intensive care.

The state said 1,327 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. However, it does not have a way to track people who test positive with in-home testing kits.

The state also tracks COVID-19 vaccinations. It reports almost 4,900 Kansans were vaccinated since the Wednesday update:

  • 1,263 Kansans got their first dose
  • 1,663 got a second dose
  • 1,968 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.07% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.16% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,935
Anderson2,100
Atchison4,240
Barber1,031
Barton6,468
Bourbon4,372
Brown2,667
Butler18,722
Chase672
Chautauqua833
Cherokee6,124
Cheyenne659
Clark491
Clay1,962
Cloud2,208
Coffey2,392
Comanche439
Cowley10,041
Crawford11,795
Decatur610
Dickinson4,775
Doniphan2,427
Douglas24,663
Edwards560
Elk569
Ellis7,105
Ellsworth2,007
Finney11,204
Ford10,570
Franklin6,884
Geary9,143
Gove785
Graham563
Grant2,189
Gray1,225
Greeley332
Greenwood1,776
Hamilton461
Harper1,638
Harvey9,491
Haskell965
Hodgeman409
Jackson3,867
Jefferson4,728
Jewell783
Johnson143,814
Kearny1,236
Kingman1,944
Kiowa667
Labette6,579
Lane294
Leavenworth19,178
Lincoln617
Linn2,809
Logan838
Lyon9,914
Marion3,306
Marshall2,540
McPherson7,726
Meade1,217
Miami7,680
Mitchell1,426
Montgomery9,374
Morris1,494
Morton620
Nemaha3,225
Neosho5,101
Ness779
Norton2,146
Osage3,885
Osborne788
Ottawa1,190
Pawnee2,113
Phillips1,354
Pottawatomie5,673
Pratt1,918
Rawlins678
Reno18,441
Republic1,343
Rice2,578
Riley13,327
Rooks1,349
Rush807
Russell1,869
Saline14,035
Scott1,273
Sedgwick144,141
Seward6,917
Shawnee47,782
Sheridan784
Sherman1,494
Smith642
Stafford1,129
Stanton436
Stevens1,455
Sumner5,604
Thomas2,367
Trego749
Wabaunsee1,622
Wallace436
Washington1,388
Wichita493
Wilson2,789
Woodson788
Wyandotte46,525
Beaver, OK946
Harper, OK700
Kay, OK11,999
Texas, OK5,944

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 25, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 23, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health