WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas has dropped again. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added seven more deaths to the state’s death toll in the past two days. The death toll is now 7,937. But the seven-day rolling average number of deaths has dropped to three. It was four on Monday.

The KDHE releases its coronavirus case counts, death totals, and hospitalizations each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour. This Friday, the KDHE had technical issues with its dashboard, so the numbers were not updated until about 4 p.m.

It reports 82 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas in the past two days. In the 111 hospitals that reported to the KDHE on Thursday, there are 482 adult patients and 24 pediatric patients. Of the adult patients, 95 are in intensive care.

The state said 1,327 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. However, it does not have a way to track people who test positive with in-home testing kits.

The state also tracks COVID-19 vaccinations. It reports almost 4,900 Kansans were vaccinated since the Wednesday update:

1,263 Kansans got their first dose

1,663 got a second dose

1,968 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.07% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.16% have completed a vaccine series.