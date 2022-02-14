WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas are the lowest in the past three months. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 1,996 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The last time the number of new cases was below 2,000 was Nov. 8, 2021, when the state reported 1,929 cases.

The KDHE does not have a way to know how many people test positive with at-home testing kits. Of the recent positive cases, 201 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and six are the delta variant.

The KDHE said another 14 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,860. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths in Kansas is seven.

Since Friday morning, another 83 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the state does not track when COVID-19 patients are released from the hospital.

Over the weekend, another 8,800 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 2,229 got their first dose
  • 3,026 got their second dose
  • 3,559 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.79% have received at least one dose, while 56.83% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,900
Anderson2,070
Atchison4,218
Barber1,025
Barton6,417
Bourbon4,330
Brown2,660
Butler18,588
Chase667
Chautauqua828
Cherokee6,041
Cheyenne658
Clark487
Clay1,945
Cloud2,185
Coffey2,361
Comanche436
Cowley9,985
Crawford11,619
Decatur601
Dickinson4,723
Doniphan2,410
Douglas24,295
Edwards558
Elk560
Ellis7,040
Ellsworth2,004
Finney11,127
Ford10,526
Franklin6,815
Geary9,036
Gove781
Graham552
Grant2,175
Gray1,211
Greeley332
Greenwood1,766
Hamilton461
Harper1,629
Harvey9,381
Haskell956
Hodgeman407
Jackson3,842
Jefferson4,681
Jewell777
Johnson142,191
Kearny1,225
Kingman1,935
Kiowa660
Labette6,449
Lane291
Leavenworth18,910
Lincoln609
Linn2,773
Logan830
Lyon9,813
Marion3,276
Marshall2,520
McPherson7,655
Meade1,203
Miami7,586
Mitchell1,411
Montgomery9,305
Morris1,478
Morton618
Nemaha3,190
Neosho5,015
Ness777
Norton2,132
Osage3,848
Osborne776
Ottawa1,177
Pawnee2,090
Phillips1,339
Pottawatomie5,591
Pratt1,897
Rawlins674
Reno18,310
Republic1,329
Rice2,555
Riley13,086
Rooks1,328
Rush801
Russell1,856
Saline13,894
Scott1,263
Sedgwick143,359
Seward6,899
Shawnee47,325
Sheridan780
Sherman1,484
Smith638
Stafford1,122
Stanton427
Stevens1,444
Sumner5,540
Thomas2,348
Trego747
Wabaunsee1,603
Wallace427
Washington1,377
Wichita491
Wilson2,763
Woodson781
Wyandotte45,950
Beaver, OK929
Harper, OK693
Kay, OK11,768
Texas, OK5,902

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 14, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 9, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health