9 cases of COVID-19 in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County now has nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the county according to the health department.
The department says the case involves a man in his 30s with recent international travel history. He is in isolation at home per CDC guidelines.
The state of Kansas remains under a statewide stay home order. The Reno County Health Department said citizens should not leave their homes unless performing an essential activity.
