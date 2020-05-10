Sedgwick County is reporting 468 COVID-19 cases, 275 recoveries

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting its latest coronavirus cases. The county is reporting a total of 468 cases, an increase of 10 since Saturday.

The health department is reporting 275 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 Cases+ Total Recovered* Total Deaths 468 275 19

+There are two duplicates recorded in data from KDHE and other confirmed cases may not be reflected in KDHE numbers.

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

Older residents are at a higher risk of more serious illness and death from COVID-19. Their symptoms can be different than symptoms for younger people. These symptoms include headache, diarrhea, loss of smell and/or taste, confusion, sore throat, or runny nose. Infected older residents may also act differently than normal. They could require more sleep, stop walking, lose orientation, or fall.

KDHE reports that more than 6,300 residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition. Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.



Sedgwick County Updates

Current orders in place: Phase 1 of the Governor’s plan to reopen the state began May 4. Certain businesses and organizations are allowed to reopen in Sedgwick County if they following social distancing and hygiene standards set by the Governor’s order. Please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org to view the latest order and guidelines for businesses and organizations. Commissioners decided to follow the Governor’s Order as is, so we ask that all questions and clarifications about the Order be directed to the Governor’s Office at (785) 368-8500. Do not call 9-1-1 if you have questions or concerns about the Executive Order.

Residents who wish to do business with the County and departments closed to the public (Appraiser’s Office, MABCD) may conduct their business by phone, email, or by appointment only.

Prevention Measures

Stay home

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less

Face Mask Guidance

KDHE notes that homemade masks may be another tool along with the above prevention measures to keep people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Use this acronym when considering safe homemade mask use: Multi -layered, tightly-woven 100% Cotton. Use a thread count of 180 or higher. Don’t buy surgical or N95 masks. Avoid your face and remove it from behind. Never touch the front of the mask, and always remove it from behind your head. Scrap it if it’s damaged, soiled, or doesn’t fit. Make sure it’s breathable and fits snug. Don’t use it while it’s damp, wet, or dirty. Keep the mask and your hands clean. Wash your hands before you put the mask on/after you take it off. Wash or dispose the mask after every use.



Mental Health Support

· COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

· Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

· They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

· Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

Donation Requests

If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, there is a list of ongoing needs at our website, www.sedgwickcounty.org.

Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959 to donate

LATEST STORIES: