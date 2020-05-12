Click here for coronavirus updates

AAA Kansas providing free roadside assistance services to health care workers and first responders

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AAA Kansas is providing roadside assistance services to health care workers and first responders at no charge. The free services include:

  • tire change,
  • lockout service,
  • fuel delivery,
  • jump start,
  • battery replacement service (installation free of charge; battery cost will reflect current member pricing and taxes)

“Health care professionals and first responders on the frontline are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Shawn Steward, manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Kansas. “They put themselves at risk every day, so AAA wants to make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.” Health care workers and first responders do not need to be AAA members. 

For more information visit AAA Kansas Health Care Workers and First Responders Roadside Assistance. To initiate roadside assistance service, healthcare professionals and first responders should call 1-855-328-9090. This offer is effective May 11, 2020, through May 31, 2020.

