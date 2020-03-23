About a third of Kansas’ population told to stay home

1  of  101
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Shelter-in-place orders are about to take effect for about a third of Kansas’ population to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and more could soon follow.

Douglas County, which includes the college town of Lawrence, announced Sunday that its order will take effect Tuesday. The announcement came after a man in his 50s who had recently been on a cruise tested positive, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to four.

The order will match soon-to-take-effect orders that were issued in neighboring Kansas City-area counties, including Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. People will still be allowed to leave their homes for essential needs, such as health care and grocery store visits.

In Sedgwick County, government staffers were drafting an order for people in the state’s largest city, Wichita, to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, even though the county’s top public health official says it is not necessary now, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“It’s not that I don’t think we won’t have to get more restrictive, we probably will,” physician Garold Minns told reporters after a meeting Sunday during which commissioners sat at least 6 feet apart. “But we got a little time to get more information and see how we can do this in the best way that’s the least painful to our county.”

Sixty-four cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had been confirmed in Kansas as of Sunday. They include two deaths. One was announced in Johnson County on Saturday. The state’s first death from the virus, a nursing home resident in Wyandotte County, was reported March 12. Johnson and Wyandotte counties account for 42 of the state’s cases.

Among those with the virus is someone who works at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center, officials said Monday. The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System called the risk of transmission to other patients and staff low.

To help, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, announced Sunday that resident would be able to get medicine without an in-person visit to the doctor. She said in a statement that that order and another to ease motor carrier rules “will make sure Kansas families can access needed care and supplies until we have weathered this storm.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also Sunday, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced that all 116 driver’s license office locations would be closed through April 6, although some services would be available online.

