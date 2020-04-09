Click here for coronavirus updates

ACLU seeks release of Kansas inmates vulnerable to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACLU (AP Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to immediately release prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

The civil liberties group on Thursday filed a class action petition on behalf of seven inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility and the Topeka Correctional Facility.

They are seeking an expedited hearing before the state’s highest court.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says inmates and staff are especially at risk of infection and that officials have taken steps to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in corrections facilities.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories