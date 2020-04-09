Click here for coronavirus updates

ACLU seeks release of Kansas inmates vulnerable to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

Topeka Correctional Facility (Courtesy: KSNT)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group asked the Kansas Supreme Court to immediately release prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas filed on Thursday the class action petition on behalf of seven inmates housed at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility and the Topeka Correctional Facility.

They are seeking an expedited hearing before the state’s highest court on the request by the named plaintiffs and other inmates in a similar situation.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it would comment later on the filing.

