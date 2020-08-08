Adkins will take COVID test after supporter tests positive

Amanda Adkins, a Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District in Kansas, speaks during a debate at a statewide GOP convention, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Olathe, Kan. Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman and an ex-executive with medical computer systems firm Cerner Corp. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Amanda Adkins talks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Leawood, Kan., while joined by her family, after winning the Republican primary in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Amanda Adkins, the new Republican nominee in Kansas 3rd District, will be tested for the coronavirus after the campaign was told a supporter at her primary night election party tested positive for COVID-19.

Adkins campaign manager Matt Patterson said Friday Adkins would take the test within five days. She also will self-quarantine for 14 days and take another test at the end of her quarantine.

Adkins, of Overland Park, won Tuesday’s primary in a field of five candidates and will face Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the November general election.

