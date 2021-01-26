After weeks without COVID cases, KDHE investigating cluster at Winfield Correctional Facility

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks with no reports of COVID cases at the Winfield Correctional Facility, there are now 69 inmate cases and eight staff cases. At the start of the month, they barely had any cases.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials said the virus came in with food workers, and they are now investigating if this is a new strand.

“On the staff side, of course, we are very concerned because they are members of our community and the county so we’re tracking that real closely,” said Thomas Langer, Cowley County health officer.

Also tracking the cases and the actual strain of the virus is KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

“The thing that set off the alarm of course was the rapidity of the spread which was back to the UK variant or the South Africa variant is one of the things that worried us,” said Dr. Norman. “It’s another great example of why correctional facilities are congregated settings that need to be immunized because it was brought into the correctional facility and then taken back out into the community.”

While prisons and jails are apart of the phase two vaccination plan, Langer says the Cowley County Health Department is not actively working to vaccinate inmates at this time.

“Right now, there is no plan that we have that is imminent to provide vaccines inside the walls,” said Langer.

Langer adds that the best thing that can be done now is what the state is doing to track it.

“We make up that workforce, so yeah, there is always that risk that if it were brought in there and spread to the community it could occur,” Langer said. “What we have to do now is manage those outbreaks and deal with it accordingly.”

Langer says once they get the at-risk population vaccinated they will then have a conversation about getting vaccinations to inmates at the correctional facility but says he does not have a timeline yet on when that will be.